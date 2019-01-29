Gordon Leiter, local coordinator for the project, said last year eight local volunteers helped prepare more than 1,100 taxpayers file 961 federal returns and 959 state returns.
Leiter said he will be operating with seven volunteers this year. He said the number of volunteers tends to fluctuate from year to year and that one of his volunteers is now disabled and another actually had to return to the workforce.
“The people that are the most in danger are people with W-2's who didn't adjust the amount they take out," Leiter said, referring to tax law changes. “People who have been used to getting $2,000 to $3,000 back may have to pay $1,000 this year," Leiter said. The doubling of the standard deduction will have an impact that may be beneficial to some filers, but not so beneficial to others. In previous years, some people itemized deductions if they exceeded the standard deduction, but now may not have enough deductions to exceed the standard deduction.
For 2018 returns, the standard deduction for single filers is now $12,000. Those married filing jointly can claim $24,000. Single filers over 65 can claim an additional $1,600, and married filers over 65 can claim an extra $2,600.
Leiter also said the way dependent children are being treated is also unusual.
"If a child is under 17, then they get the child tax credit, but if the child is over 17, they are classified as an "other" dependent and they get $500," Leiter said.
The tax aides will work on returns at the library from 1-4 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The service will be available at the Parker Center from 1- 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The free tax assistance is available to anyone, not just senior citizens.
People are asked to bring proper photo identification, social security cards, a copy of last year's return and all of the necessary documentation for the 2018 return.