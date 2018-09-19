A time to care: RomeGaCares still in need of donations for hurricane victims
RomeGACares opened the donation center Monday and is still accepting items and cash donations for homes affected by heavy rains dumped on the east coast by Tropical Storm Florence over the weekend.
“The biggest thing right now would be the water and cleaning chemicals,” said Sgt. James Womack of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
Volunteers are putting together buckets with items useful in cleanup efforts. The kit is a 5 gallon bucket with a resealable lid containing: liquid laundry detergent, concentrated liquid household cleanser, dish soap, 50 clothespins, a 100’ or two 50’ clotheslines, seven sponges, 24 large heavy duty trash bags, 18 cleaning wipes, a can of air freshener, a large can of insect repellent spray, two pair of kitchen gloves, a pair of leather work gloves, five scouring pads without soap built in, a plastic scrub brush and five dust masks.
Floyd County Schools kids are also pitching in.
“I sent out a form to all employees asking for classes willing to help with writing or drawing encouraging messages on the buckets,” Floyd County Schools Public Relations Coordinator Lenora McEntire Doss said.
Once those are completed students at the high schools will assemble the kits for RomeGaCares to pick up on Thursday.
Water is accepted by the case or the pallet. Shovels, box fans and infant and adult diapers are also being collected.
“We’ve got 42 or 43 box fans and we need some more of those,” Womack said. “There’s a wish list we’ve got on our (Floyd County Sheriff’s Office) web page that you can pull up and see exactly what we need.” That list can be downloaded at www.floydsheriff.com/romegacares/ by clicking “Disaster Relief Kits List.”
To help ensure they’ve tapped into all possible resources, donation organizers have been out in the community actively seeking help as well.
“We’ve been talking to local businesses to see if they’ll partner up with us,” Womack said. Organizers hope area stores can ask shoppers to buy items from the list of needs, or donate cash towards the efforts.
Items can be dropped off between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 26, or with a $65 donation, volunteers can do all the shopping and put a bucket together. Anyone wanting to volunteer should email RomeGaCares@gmail.com with the number of people and time their group is available.