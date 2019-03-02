Fruits, vegetables and flower seeds were brought and given away at The Chieftains Museum Saturday as part of the 6th annual Floyd County Seed Swap.
The event brought education along with free seeds to community members with Brian Campbell, associate professor of anthropology and environmental studies at Berry College, answering questions about the different types of seeds he and his students brought with them to the swap. The University of Georgia Master Gardener Program was also at the event taking care of the plant life outside of the museum and even giving away some flowers.
Heather Shores, director of The Chieftains Museum, said the event gives participants of Seed Swap an opportunity to talk to Campbell who works on conservation through Berry College. It's a great event for the museum to sponsor, she said.
"Native Americans used it (seed swapping) to get their seeds from year to year," Shores said.
The event is also about conserving generational plants, foods and flowers older generations grew but newer generations have no interest in that are dying out, she said. Families with those seeds can bring them here and give them to the Environmental Studies Program at Berry College or to someone who is interested in growing those plants.
Throughout the museum tables were set up with information and different varieties of seeds. Campbell's students gave away plants and packs of seeds, answering any questions along the way. Visitors were encouraged to take seeds with them, grow the plants and bring the seeds back to next year's seed swap to get more seeds.
Admission to The Chieftains Museum was free for the event.