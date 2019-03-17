Two pieces of local legislation could be voted on in the House as early as today.
House Bill 602 will create the Rome Building Authority. HB 603 will boost the pay of Floyd County Board of Education members to $600 a month from $400 a month.
Legislation that affects only local entities does not have to meet the Crossover Day deadline. Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, said bills requested unanimously by the entities involved typically sail through both chambers.
"It's theirs, but it must be done legislatively. So we honor their request," she noted.
The Rome Building Authority will be able to issue bonds for school construction projects backed by the education local option sales tax.
It was requested by the City Commission and city school board. Members of the authority will be the mayor, city manager and school superintendent.
HB 603 was requested by the county school board. It also includes a provision for reimbursement of their travel expenses outside the county and will be effective the month after it's signed by the governor.
Reps. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, and Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, are co-sponsors with Dempsey. Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, is expected to carry the bills when they get to the Senate.
Today is the 33rd day of the 40-day Georgia General Assembly session. With a few breaks for committee work days, the assembly is scheduled to end for the year on April 2.
Dempsey's signature legislation creating the Georgia Data Analytic Center has passed the House and could see a Senate vote as early as today.
HB 197 is being carried there by the chairman of the committee where it was vetted, Sen. Renee Unterman, R-Buford. If it makes it through, the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget would create a centralized database merging information from all state agencies.
Dempsey and supporters say the new technology would enable reports and research analyzing state services for trends, overlap, efficiencies and effectiveness.
"This allows us, finally, to work in a much more productive way with facts and evidence — whether writing policy, gathering data, or in the appropriations process," Dempsey said. "The OPB is very engaged and enthusiastic about this and has hired someone who has background in these systems."
Dempsey's also seeking Senate committee hearings for two bills that would add coverage in the state health benefits plans for bariatrics and for medication and counseling as treatments for obesity.
She'll also be carrying Senate Bill 167 for Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, "if it makes it out of committee," she said.
The measure would set a time limit to find relatives to take a child removed from a home and placed in foster care. Dempsey said there were a lot of public comments Thursday in the House Juvenile Justice Committee. Some changes are expected before the final hearing today.
"This is so, years later, a relative can't suddenly appear," Dempsey said. "We're balancing a line between federal requirements and what we can do to make this a reasonable time period, so children aren't moved too many times."