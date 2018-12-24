Christmas marks the 25th year for Angel Express, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping the helpers.
Janet Baltzer said she never dreamed in 1993 that her personal "Stuff-A-Stocking" project would grow into a community-wide effort. But a photograph of her in the Rome News-Tribune with the 400 stuffed animals she collected for children in public housing sparked an outpouring of support.
"People started calling the paper saying, 'Who is that lady?' They had books and toys to donate," she said. "By the next year, I saw it had an identity of its own."
That led to the annual Christmas giveaway, where representatives from local social service organizations come to choose gifts for their clients. While that's the biggest project for Angel Express, with volunteers working toward it all year, the organization holds special events for special people throughout the year.
"Children, incarcerated teens, adults who are mentally ill, disabled or elderly. We serve agencies that serve all age groups," Baltzer said.
Pat Townes was working with NAMI, the Rome chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, when Baltzer and her volunteers threw a little party for residents at a Highland Rivers Health center.
"I came and helped with the decorations and it was something I really enjoyed. I've been helping her ever since," Townes said.
Baltzer said hundreds, if not thousands, of people have pitched in over the years. Some — like retirees Paul and Lila Layman, who turned their Lindale garage into a Santa's workshop building wooden toys — are now gone. But others have picked up their banners.
The toy giveaway this year boasted over 300 dolls donated by the Blossom Hill Homemakers Club and Delta Sigma Sorority. The gifts are in memory of member Alti Lea Aker, who made and dressed dolls for Angel Express every year.
"We start to collect dolls in January," said sorority sister Thelma Clarke. "Every meeting we have, we bring dolls so we don't have to do it all at once."
The wall of dolls was a magnet for John Adams of TRT Host Home in Lindale, who was "shopping" for the intellectually disabled residents, and for Vanita Heath, director of childcare at Highland Rivers Women's Outreach Center. Meanwhile, Ashley Hawkins of Tallatoona Head Start picked through the box of balls while Townes scooped up stuffed animals to take to the fire stations.
"We deliver gift bags and Christmas mugs with hot chocolate mix and candy to the firefighters, but we also give them stuffed animals to have for kids," she said.
The Star House for alcoholic men in recovery got gifts bags with warm socks, blankets and toiletries, packed by volunteers from Floyd Training & Service Center. Several groups donated purses that were filled with beauty items for residents of the Women's Outreach Center — who contributed in by filling bags for the Boys & Girls Clubs. The schools, including Berry Elementary and Darlington Middle, also were major donors for the toy giveaway.
"Our mission has always been to bring joy to those who receive and a sense of purpose to those who give," Baltzer said.
Teens at the Bob Richards Youth Detention Center also got gift bags and, before the holidays, Baltzer went over there to help them make Christmas cards.
"For some of our students in jail, that's the only reminder of Christmas they get," she said.
Baltzer has a remarkable ability to marshal forces of good and direct them to where they are needed. Next up, in January, is the annual Fiesta of the Three Kings for needy Latino families — also in its 25th year.
Among the other events Angel Express volunteers sponsor throughout the year are a Valentine's Day party for Alzheimer patients at Winthrop West Center; a St. Patrick's Day Shindig for Rome City Schools special education students; an Easter egg hunt; and a Fall Festival for Tallatoona Head Start. Luau luncheons, princess parties and other treats for groups who could use a boost in spirits are also in their portfolio.
Baltzer said the tiny Angel Express service center at 2012 Redmond Circle acts as a hub, but the all-important spokes are manned by volunteers and donors. She said she's amazed that her little "Stuff-A-Stocking" effort a quarter-century ago has come so far, but she's confident Floyd County will make 2019 the best year yet.
"I just did it as a project and gave the toys out. If it wasn't for the response from the community, it never would have developed," she said.