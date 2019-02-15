A Night to Shine — an event to celebrate students with special needs — was hosted at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church on Feb. 8.
Rome and Floyd County’s homecoming kings and queens as well as pageant winners and members of civic clubs lent their arms for students who did not have dates.
“Tonight we asked the boys and girls to come in and get their hair brushed, styled and straightened and the girls also got to pick out what nail color they would like to have,” Katie Stout, an 8th grade teacher at Rome Middle School said. “We also helped them with makeup. We wanted them to feel glamorous, but we also wanted them to be comfortable. It is so important for everyone to have a night that is all about them.”
For Anthony Threadgill, a student at Rome High School, the dancing came second to his favorite part of the evening.
“I am really looking forward to the food,” Threadgill smiled. “Tonight I wanted to dress fresh and dance. I also want to say thank you to the people who helped put this together for us.”
His mom said he’d been excited all month in anticipation of the dance.
“This really means a lot to Anthony and our family because some of these children don’t have a chance to experience a night like this one,” said Anthony’s mother and special education parent mentor for RCS, Caroline Threadgill.
“This is so exciting and so much fun,” said Marcus Hayes who is a Rome High School student and dressed to impress for the night. “I really love getting to meet new people.”
Connie Clark was also present to support her son and she echoed many of the same things heard during conversations all night long.
“This is awesome because there is really nothing around town for our children to be involved with their peers outside of school and have a night of fun. After last year’s Night to Shine event, he was already asking when the next event was going to happen,” she said.
Tim Tebow’s foundation created a Night to Shine and has worked with over 655 churches around the world to offer a prom night to remember for over 100,000 people with special needs.