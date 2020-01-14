As the year-long Floyd County sheriff race starts to come to a head, the three announced candidates -- all Republicans -- are reporting campaign contributions in the five-figure range.
Reports covering the period from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2019, were filed last week with the county elections office.
Tom Caldwell leads the three candidates with the most donations, totaling $58,802. Caldwell spent $27,590 from his campaign chest, leaving him with $31,212 to start the new year.
Caldwell's biggest donor was Jan Caldwell, with a donation of $2,000. Courtesy Ford Inc., Roger Manis Sr. and Jr., Michelle and Stuart Cates, Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Thomas, Marie Bowles and Melinda Rue all donated $1,000 each.
The former chief deputy hosted a barbecue fundraiser back in late September where Caldwell and the rest of the campaign volunteers sold smoked brisket and butts at American Legion Farm. The team ended up raising $2,710, with the food and supplies costing the campaign $1,362.
Caldwell's biggest expenditure for the period was a $9,034 deposit for billboard ads around Floyd County.
Ronnie Kilgo was the only candidate to take out loans for his campaign chest. During this campaign period, Kilgo received $5,356 in loans and collected a total of $48,887 in contributions.
Out of the three candidates, Kilgo spent the most on his campaign, with his overall expenditures totaling $32,201. His campaign chest as of Dec. 31 was at $16,686.09
Some of Kilgo's biggest donors include Bill Hembree & Associates, $500, and Kris Sartin ($420).
Two of the lenders for the Kilgo campaign were Kathy Ray, at $1,000, and Kilgo's family business, Rome L/P Gas Inc., at $1,203. In addition, Kilgo himself loaned $4,356 to his campaign.
Some of the reserve deputy's biggest expenditures include $5,243 for billboards around Floyd County and $4,484 worth of bumper stickers and yard signs.
Kilgo's campaign also donated $800 for Shop with a Cop, a program run by Rome City Police where kids in need got the chance to shop for Christmas toys.
Dave Roberson's biggest expenditures for this period have been football field fence sponsorships, ranging from $250 to $500. Roberson also spent over $4,000 on a clay shooting tournament fundraiser.
Roberson's biggest contributions include Evans Grading Co., $1,500, and three $1,000 donations -- from Elizabeth Cordell, Spriggs Construction Co. and Entre-Strat Consulting.
The campaign also received 20 monetary contributions of $500.
The sheriff's major is the only candidate who has non-monetary contributions. Roberson received $600 in donated ad space in the Rome Celebrity Dance Competition from Tannika King and Melissa Hickman.
In total, Roberson received $48,014 in contributions during the reporting period and spent $20,054. As of Dec. 31, Roberson had $27,960 in his campaign chest.
The three candidates are scheduled to appear at a forum during the Rome TEA Party's Lunch Bunch open meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Fuddruckers, 595 Riverside Parkway.