Who knew that a goat could grab so much attention?
What started as a small, simple idea to teach his youngest churchgoers about giving to others and the world mission field has turned into an enthusiastic weekly project at Spring Creek Baptist Church on Chulio Road.
Pastor Jeff Dabbs has occupied the Spring Creek pulpit for just under a year. A resident of Rockmart, he pastored at Antioch Baptist Church in Cedartown before heading north to Rome late last June.
“I wanted the kids to learn to give,” Dabbs said. “But if you say we’re just giving to missions, it doesn’t really excite them.”
During Vacation Bible School one year at Antioch, Dabbs came up with having the children contribute money to buy a goat for a needy family in a third world country. At Spring Creek, he prayed about what to do with the children there, not just for a VBS project, but as an ongoing ministry opportunity. He thought about the project with the goats and it stuck with him.
“I just said, ‘We’re going to buy goats,’” Dabbs said, speaking of the first time he mentioned the ministry from the pulpit. “The adults got a kick out of it and chuckled. … It was a prayed-over decision but a spur-of-the-moment announcement.”
Even his own staff looked at the idea with some skepticism.
“I think some of them afterward made comments like, ‘Goats? Are you serious?’ But not in those words,” he said. “I think it caught them all off guard.”
Each Sunday, there is a time set aside for the children of the church to bring their offering to the front of the sanctuary and put it in a basket. And that money is set aside for the sole purpose of Goats for Missions.
There are various organizations that let people sponsor ruminant animals for people in poorer countries. Spring Creek carries out their ministry through Samaritan’s Purse, a non-denominational Christian organization headquartered in North Carolina that has been in operation since 1970. The group’s mission is to provide spiritual and physical aid to victims of war, natural disasters, disease, poverty and persecution in countries spanning the globe.
With Goats for Missions, people can purchase a goat for a family for $70. The children of Spring Creek Baptist sponsor goats that go to poorer villages in South and Central America.
“We all know goats aren’t winning any beauty contests,” says the webpage for Samaritan’s Purse goat ministry. “But Samaritan’s Purse gives goats to poor families in villages all over the world because they are easy to look after. They provide nutritious milk to drink and are used for cheese or butter, and they produce offspring to sell.”
The money helps a family pay for necessities and the family also gives one of the goat’s offspring to another family in need.
“It means a lot,” Dabbs said. “(These families) are really struggling to have what we call the basics. The goat gives them a little peace of mind. It gives them one less thing to worry about.”
The Spring Creek ministry is two-fold.
The first goal is, of course, to minister to people who are in need.
“I want them to see the love of Jesus through us,” Dabbs said. “We can’t fix everything, but we can help in some ways.”
“My second goal is it teaches our kids the value of giving and sacrifice,” he said. “God has called us to minister in any way we can.”
Talking about missions and asking people to give to missions can be intimidating and foreign to children — to adults sometimes as well — but giving to Goats for Missions gives the youngest members something tangible they can understand, and it helps them learn about how their money goes around the world to help others.
Dabbs said there are about 25 children who participate in giving to the goat ministry. They vary in age from one year to nine years.
The children have been participating in the program for about nine months, and they have raised enough money to purchase five goats. They are close to having enough money for a sixth goat. Dabbs keeps a bulletin board at the church so the youngsters can track the progress. Each time they are able to purchase a goat, he puts a cutout of a goat on the bulletin board. Children are constantly asking about when they can get another goat.
“They get excited when a goat goes up on the board,” he said. “Goats go up faster than a cow.”
Samaritan’s Purse also offers the option of purchasing a cow, but they are twice as much as goats.
“I thought goats were cooler,” Dabbs said.