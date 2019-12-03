Jack Frost nipped at the noses of hundreds upon hundreds of parade attendees as brightly lit floats and marching bands moved along Broad Street, delighting children and adults alike.
“We’ve been coming to the parade for about 20 years,” Tina Brinson said.
Rome families took in the parade along Broad Street from lawn chairs and the backs of pickup trucks. Brinson and her friends and family were set up with both, right in front of the DeSoto Theatre.
Elisabeth Taylor has been coming to the parade for about 10 years, since she had her kids.
“I love the peewee sports teams’ floats and seeing the kids’ excitement,” she said, just as her son began jumping up and down excitedly, announcing the beginning of the parade.
As always, the Rome High School JROTC led the parade, followed by the Pepperell High School marching band playing jolly Christmas tunes.
Recent Disney and Pixar movies had their own influences on the Rome Christmas parade.
Pridemore & Cox Orthodontics decorated their float with characters from the “Toy Story” franchise. Characters like Mr. Potato Head and Jessie accompanied the float.
As Anna, Elsa and Olaf drove down Broad Street in a “Frozen 2” float, snow blew out onto the crowds as they played the new song from the film, “Into the Unknown.”
The Grinch float was one of the biggest show-stoppers in the parade. A sleigh with oversized bags and a Grinch statue decorated the float. Cindy Lou Who and other Whoville “citizens” waved to the crowds as a remix of Thurl Ravenscroft’s “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch” blasted from the speakers. Every so often, the driver had flames shoot out of the pipes in the front.
The top six floats in the adult division were Summit Quest (6th), Pridemore and Cox Orthodontics (5th), Kevin Gurley (4th), Kilgo for Sheriff (3rd), Coosa Valley Credit Union (2nd) and Rome Passion Play winning first place.
The top six floats in the children’s division were Berry College Elementary and Middle School Girl Scout Troop (6th), Pack 118 (5th), Trail Life Boys (4th), Berry College Elementary and Middle School (3rd), Faith Missionary Baptist (2nd) and Little Creek Baptist Church Youth Group winning first place.