The three-ringed binder containing the history for the city's over 100-year-old public school system is tucked away in the special collection's room of the Rome Floyd County Library. It report and documents roughly the first 100 years of Rome City Schools.
Written by an unknown author, the report begins in 1881 and ends in the early 1980's. The binder also contains a few scanned copies of Rome News-Tribune articles from 1992 when East Rome and West Rome High School merged to become the single high school for the system.
The goal is going to be to summarize the 12-part report into a small series over the next few weeks. If readers are interested in the details this series may miss (like the names of the students who received awards at the system's first awards ceremony) the report is available to view in the special collections section of the library.
The beginning
According to the report, talks about having a public school district for the city's children had been discussed since 1875. Maj. Samuel Morgan, Rome's mayor, and the Rome City Council adopted a bill that went before the Georgia Legislature which, if passed, would allow the city of Rome to develop a public school system. The bill was introduced by Seaborn Wright, one of the representatives from Floyd County.
A scanned page from the book "Education in Georgia" by Charles Edgeworth Jones from 1889 cites the act by the Georgia Legislature that recognized a public school system in Rome in 1881. The people of Rome, however, would not vote to approve the system for another two years.
A two-thirds votes was needed by the people of Rome to adopt the new school system, so in December of 1881 a vote was held with 202 voting in favor and 107 against a public school. The city's attorney (who wasn't named) decided a two-thirds majority wasn't reached and the issue died.
On May 1, 1883, another Rome mayor, Col. Daniel S. Printup, held a second election to try and establish a city public school system. The vote passed with 349 for and only 52 against. The year 1883 can be found on the schools' current logo and is officially recognized as the start of the system.
In June of the same year the first board of trustees was was elected for the school system. The first board included J.F. Shanklin, board president, Max Meyerhardt, secretary of the board, P.M. Sheibley and J.C. McDonald. Benjamin Neely was chosen to be the system's first superintendent on Aug. 18, 1884, and also served as principal for the system's first school.
The first school
On July 18, 1883, the city council donated a lot on Lowes' Hill, now known as the Clocktower Hill, to build the system's first school. This school, later called the Neely School after the superintendent, initially cost $9,500 to build — that is an estimated $240,000 in today's money. The cornerstone was laid on Dec. 20 with masonic ceremonies performed by the Grand Master of the Masons John S. Davidson and the board of trustees president.
A freeze reportedly damaged the foundation walls and they had to be torn down and re-built which cost $200. The building was completed om Oct. 1, 1884 and the final cost ended up being $11,483.50 — equivalent to $290,553.02 in today's dollars.
A worker reportedly fell off of the roof during construction and was killed. The board of trustees ordered that his children be admitted to the school free of charge. After Neely stepped down as principal Bothwell Graham became the new principal for the Neely School.
Main School
With the Neely School complete the system turned its attention on where to house its black students. The first black school was located in a rented building at "Five Points". Annual reports showed the system paid around $57.32 — $1,450.30 in 2019 money — in rent for the building. In his report of the 1886-1887 school year, Neely commented on the status of where black students were being held.
"It would be a source of gratification to all concerned if the board could see the way to the erection of a building for the colored schools," his statement said. "The buildings now in use are in no way adequate for the purpose, and this is especially the case in the primary grades."
The first black school was constructed between 1896-1898 on Watters Street in North Rome. The name of this school was Main since its main purpose was to serve the black children of the system. Main Elementary now sits off Watters Street and will be the system's newest facility when it opens in August.
A.B. Fortune was named the first principal of Main, and W.A. Holmes was the assistant principal.
Registration showed that in November of 1884 the system had 309 resident white students, 34 non-resident white students and 283 resident black students for a total of 626. Neely held grades first through seventh while Main only went through fifth.
All modern cost conversions were obtained by using a Consumer Price Index calculator and are estimates.