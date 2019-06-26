On March 30, 1955, Rome City Schools put forth an expansion plan that called for two new high schools along with several elementary schools, plus additions to their current elementary schools across the district.
The system proposed new high schools in East and West Rome, a new West Rome elementary school and a new South Rome elementary school for black students.
Before ground could break on the new high schools, work had to be done to Main School. The school housed first through 12th grade county and city black students and needed more space.
The Rome schools entered a contract with the Floyd County schools stating the city would provide the building if the county would provide the teachers for the school. According to a report found in the Rome-Floyd County Library written by Cal Owens, there was widespread confusion about who was paying for the school.
A new elementary school for black students began construction on Nixon Avenue and Cherokee Street for South Rome students. Southside Elementary was eventually changed on April 10, 1958, to Anna K. Davie Elementary School, named after the first principal of the South Rome school for black students.
Ground breaking for the new West Rome High School occurred on Aug. 10, 1956, on the grounds of what is now the West Rome Walmart and Sam’s Club.
The East Rome High School did not break ground until 1957 due to the system having to wait until the property on what is now the old Kmart building.
The names for the two new high schools were not announced until December of 1957, and were named East and West Rome High School in order to identify them with the city. According to the “History of Rome Public Schools” report written by Owens, community members had petitioned to name the schools after community leaders.
West Rome High School was completed first, but students did not move in right away. The Rome High School Class of 1958 petitioned the school board to allow their class to graduate together instead of breaking them up into the separate schools right away. This request was granted and the Class of 1958 graduated together.
According to local Jim Arp, who was in East Rome High School’s first graduating class in 1959, the two new schools flipped a coin for who would take the Rome High School colors. East Rome won the toss and took the royal blue and gold color scheme with them to their new school and West Rome adopted a green and white color scheme. East Rome would later change from royal blue to Columbia blue.
In a farewell letter to the Hilltopper Athletes, Rome High School Head Coach Wallace Wilkinson penned the following in the RHS 1958 annual, The Roman: “The Blue and Gold has changed hands, the Hilltopper appellation has succumbed to newer names and the fighting Romans have fought their last battle as one unit.”
”We are faced with a challenge, as charter members, to bring our schools to the pinnacle of athletic prowess through the continuation of fair play and fighting hearts that earned us the name of “Fighting Hilltoppers.”
The two schools parted ways with the Hilltopper mascot, with East Rome becoming the Gladiators and West Rome becoming the Chieftains. The third Rome high school, Main, kept the Panthers as its mascot.
Confusion at the post office spurred name changes for some West Rome schools. There were two West Rome Elementary Schools, a new and an old, as well as a West Rome high school on the way. So, on Sept. 11, 1958, the city school board voted to change the new West Rome Elementary to West End Elementary School. Following the opening of West Rome High, there was additional confusion between the elementary and high school, so the board voted again in 1960 to rename West Rome Elementary to Elm Street Elementary School.