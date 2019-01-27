Funeral services will be held Tuesday for Gardner Wright, a pillar of the community and descendant of one of Rome's founders, who died Saturday at the age of 89.
The services are scheduled for 11 a.m. in Darlington Chapel, on the grounds of the school where he graduated and served as a life trustee.
State Rep. Katie Dempsey met first Wright through his daughter Suzanne, when the two were sorority sisters at the University of Georgia. She sponsored the 2013 House resolution commending the former Army officer and business leader who twice chaired the Georgia Textile Manufacturers Association.
"How fortunate we are that Gardner Wright always called Rome home and joyfully gave his time, talent and heart to make our community the special place that it is today," Dempsey said Sunday.
"I will always treasure his friendship, encouragement and the twinkle in his eye that inspired me to work harder."
Tom Watters of Syntec Industries said Wright was a friend of his father and his family that he's known all his life. As a 5-year-old he'd sometimes wake up to the sight of Wright in his referee gear, ready to officiate at a football game.
Watters chuckled at the memory of the Georgia Tech graduate cheering his team despite the rest of his family's allegiance to UGA.
"He was a great family man, a great person, a great Roman," Watters said. "He loved Darlington and was a very loyal Georgia Tech fan."
Wright also did a lot for Rome, Watters said, and "was a conservative Republican even back when it wasn't fashionable."
In addition to his activities with the then-fledgling Floyd County GOP, Wright helped found Floyd Junior College — now Georgia Highlands — chaired the Floyd Healthcare Foundation and was a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Rome. Earlier this month the district governor presented him with a letter of commendation from Rotary International for 63 years of perfect attendance.
Born in 1929, Wright was the great-great-grandson of Daniel R. Mitchell, one of the five Founding Fathers of Rome.
Floyd County Commissioner Wright Bagby, Jr., a past mayor of Rome, said Wright was one of his role models as he was growing up.
"I admired him greatly for what he did as a businessman and in the community," Bagby said. "He showed the ideal division between business, community and family and did a great job giving equally to each."
The family will receive visitors today, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wright's home, 110 Fieldwood Road.