A double-milestone reached
GHC student William Evans graduates high school and college this month
He joins a number of other high school students who will also be throwing two caps in the air this graduation season.
Each of these students is part of the Dual Enrollment program at GHC. Dual Enrollment is a program that allows high school students (9th — 12th grade) to earn tuition-free college credit while working on their high school diploma.
“I decided to participate in the dual enrollment program at GHC after attending a GHC Preview Day,” William said. “Deciding to become a dual enrollment student at GHC is one of my proudest decisions in high school.”
William graduates with his associate degree at GHC, and then two weeks later he will receive his high school diploma from Paulding County High School.
“When I first started taking college courses in fall 2016, I really did not know what to expect. I took courses with other dual enrollment students, traditional and non-traditional students. I learned how to better communicate in group environments. I also learned how to adjust my work and study habits to better perform in my courses,” he said.
William admitted at first the whole process was a bit “overwhelming,” but he said the atmosphere at GHC helped propel him toward his goal of graduating with a two-year degree at nearly the same time he would bring home his high school diploma.
“The faculty and staff at GHC are dedicated, enthusiastic and proud of GHC and student success,” he said. “The students at GHC are intelligent, diverse and welcoming. I never felt that I was looked at less than others because I was a dual enrollment student.”
William stated another key to his success was joining several student organizations, including Brother 2 Brother, Phi Theta Kappa, the Six Mile Post and Emerging Leaders.
William especially credited much of his success to B2B, which is part of the GHC initiative GHAME (Georgia Highlands African American and Minority Male Excellence), which is a part of the USG's statewide program AAMI (African American Male Initiative).
“I would definitely recommend dual enrollment to other high school students,” he said. “Becoming a dual enrollment student will save you thousands of dollars in the long run after entering an undergraduate program and it's a great way to get an early start on your college career.”
Next, William plans to attend the University of Georgia, where he wants to double major in art and women’s studies. He wants to go on to obtain his doctorate and become a humanities professor.