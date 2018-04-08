‘A Day for Puerto Rico’ tennis benefit to host top players
A tennis benefit in Rome, featuring lessons from Gigi Fernandez, will raise money for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico this Friday and Saturday.
Included in the weekend of events at Coosa Country Club, “A Day for Puerto Rico” will host Fernandez a professional tennis star who won 17 Grand Slam doubles titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals for the United States. She also reached number one in the world during her career.
“It is not every day we have celebrities of this caliber in Rome,” said Coosa Country Club’s J.P. Selle. “Coosa Country Club is proud to be able to offer this event to all our community.”
Along with Fernandez, the benefit will also host players Melanie Oudin and Edina Gallovits, who will play in an exhibition match. Oudin is a former U.S. Open Mixed Doubles winner, and Gallovits a former top 55 professional player in the world.
“We have the opportunity to make a substantial positive impact on the tennis community in Puerto Rico through the funds raised at this event,” Selle said. “We can also make an impact in our tennis community who will have a unique opportunity to experience the highest level of tennis in the planet.”
On Friday Michelle Picon, a native of Puerto Rico, will host a party at her home where guests can enjoy a night out of tapas and cocktails with special guest, Puerto Rican guest chef André Gómez of Porch Light Latin Kitchen in Smyrna. The party will take place from 7-10 p.m. All other events related to the benefit weekend will take place between 10 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
A pair of tennis clinics run by the guest professionals are scheduled for Saturday morning and afternoon. Fernandez will conduct two small-group doubles clinics where guests can learn the “Gigi Method” of doubles play. A juniors clinic will also take place, conducted by Fernandez, Oudin and Gallovitz for kids 12 and under.
A silent auction and raffle will also be part of the weekend’s fundraising opportunities, featuring items such as signed memorabilia, event tickets and more.
All of the money raised from this weekend’s events will benefit Puerto Rico’s recovery from two major hurricanes.
For more information on the full weekend of benefit events, or to register visit www.adayforpr.com.