“In years past, we distributed concrete-covered hearts on bases that artists could decorate both sides. We placed them in different locations up and down Broad Street so people could see them,” said Rome Area Council for the Arts Executive Director Mandy Maloney.
But this year the project will provide a 20 x 24-inch blank canvas to artists, who will be able to utilize any medium or material to create their works.
Each piece will be photographed, enlarged to 42 x 48-inches and installed on the side of the Third Avenue parking deck facing the Town Green. An exhibit in a different location will display artists’ original work.
This is the sixth year the HeART Project, presented by RACA and Redmond Regional Medical Center, has livened up downtown Rome.
Local artists, art classes, businesses, nonprofits and community groups are encouraged to create a visual interpretation of what heart health means to them.
A post on RACA’s Instagram page has already generated interest from potential participants, she said.
“We are already accepting artists who are interested, but we still have spots open and would love to have anyone, businesses, school classrooms, church groups, as well. It doesn’t have to be someone who usually identifies as an artist.”
Maloney emphasized that the project is a community effort.
“We are just thankful that Rome, the city and the county, give us support and are letting us try something new this year. And we’re thankful for the partnership with Redmond Regional Medical Center, for their always sticking with us and believing in the power of art to improve people’s lives.”
For more information on RACA visit romearts.org, facebook.com/romearts or instagram.com/romearts.