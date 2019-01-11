Coats collected for the One Warm Coat drive have been donated by members of the Y and others over the last several weeks. There is no fee involved, no paperwork to fill out, just one coat per person, according to Cheryl Bishop, director of development at the Y.
"It's humbling that so many folks come out and help," said Amy Patterson, membership director at the Y. "This says a lot about the homelessness and poverty level in our community that people rely on this every year."
Patterson said people start calling the Y about the time colder weather starts to set in each year to find out when coats will be given out.
Patterson said that several groups are collecting coats for distribution and members of the YMCA have been tremendous with respect to making donations. Greater Rome Bank, the St. Mary's Catholic Church youth and Rome Exchange Club were among the organizations helping to collect coats. Patterson said that before the distribution ends Sunday, she expects as many as 500 coats to have been donated to the campaign.
Coats were given away Friday at the Y and are available Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, if any remain, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.