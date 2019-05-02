The battery was put in the day before and Thursday it was officially put on the William S. Davies Homeless Shelters Inc. insurance, but by the time it was set up in the Cage Center parking lot at Berry College Thursday the Farm Bus was ready to go.
The bus is the newest tool the organization will be using to help the guests staying at the men's and women's shelters in Rome. Devon Smyth, executive director of the William S. Davies Homeless Shelters Inc. said. The income from the bus will go to the shelter's farm which will eventually be a job source for the guests at both shelters.
Thursday's selection contained carrots, kale, lettuce, turnips and three kinds of strawberry jam. On hand to assist shoppers with their choices was Farm Manager Emmie Cornell, who has been the main worker behind the shelter's garden. Cornell also had a cookbook for sale with 65 recipes using produce she grew in the garden. The meals are mostly vegetarian she said, and they are all meals she has prepared for guests at the shelter.
The bus will return to Berry in two weeks Cornell said, after that the shelter will post a schedule on their Facebook page but probably will not return to Berry. Smyth said the bus will visit food deserts, parts of Rome that are not near grocery stores, and have a food justice model. The bus will also allow shoppers to use their SNAP benefits so they can purchase healthy and affordable food.
The bus will set up on Tuesday and Thursday at rotating locations. Smyth said the Farm Bus will be parked near Rome transit stops so bus riders getting off at their stop can buy food on the way home.
The Farm Bus itself was sold to the Davies Homeless Shelters by St. Mary's Catholic School, who gave the organization a discount Smyth said. The bus was retrofitted by HackBerry labs on Berry College who did the work for free with the shelter providing the parts.
Alongside the Farm Bus Thursday was a representation of three Berry College student enterprises. Berry Farms Jersey Milk, Season's Harvest and Blue Hen Eggs sold ferns, cheese and free range eggs to benefit the student enterprises.