A betrayal of trust
Following emotional and teary-eyed pleas to Judge Billy Sparks from family and friends of former Rome police officer Earnie Edward Cox, Floyd County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Salmon spoke of another family Cox had — one with members who did not speak in court Thursday.
A family which occupies the building across the street from the courthouse, whose members Cox trained and patrolled the city with, Salmon said.
“That’s the family that is let down by this,” he said, adding that it just takes one instance, such as Cox providing law enforcement sensitive information to a drug dealer for minimal cash kickbacks — $700 total — where the perception of some that all cops are crooked is reinforced.
“It’s because he wore a badge why he should be looked at differently, Salmon continued. “A message can be sent and we’re asking it be sent.”
Cox was sentenced to 25 years, to serve 14 years in prison, during a hearing in Floyd County Superior Court Thursday afternoon. He was also fined $100,000, and upon his release from prison, he must complete 100 hours of community service. Cox entered an open plea last week on felony charges of bribery, trafficking in marijuana and violation of his oath of office.
‘Break the hell out of it’
After several months of investigating the Northwest Georgia drug operation of Tyson Brown, a co-defendant with Cox who has been in the crosshairs of the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force since 1999, the GBI had wiretaps approved for two of his phones in February 2017 — the personal one and the “dope phone,” said Salmon.
Up to that point, the GBI had orchestrated at least four “controlled buys” from 37-year-old Tyson Brown through a confidential informant — the GBI opened its investigation in October 2016 and was looking for other “stash houses” besides his home on Jim Lee Drive, Salmon said.
According to Salmon and recordings of conversations played in court:
On the morning of Feb. 13, 2017, the GBI intercepted a call between Cox and Tyson Brown concerning the task force’s operations that day in executing a search warrant somewhere. Cox then asked if someone had taken Tyson Brown’s phone, suspecting it may be tapped.
“Break the hell out of it,” Cox told him.
Cox said he was not sure he could call Tyson Brown with information on where task force members were going that day. Tyson Brown told Cox to send a text with a direction — like northwest — when he knew.
At 2:05 p.m., Cox called Tyson Brown back — a police dispatch can be heard in the background of the call — and told him the warrant was not for him. The task force was going to Calhoun, Cox relayed before saying, “But that could be a front.” It was a set-up to see who was going to call Tyson Brown, Salmon said.
From February into March, Cox called Tyson Brown multiple times to provide information on how to conduct his business while eluding law enforcement, Salmon said. Cox advised him to not park a newly bought BMW, which was registered in his wife’s name, at his home, and shared task force officers would be wearing plaid shirts one day and that he was monitoring the joint law enforcement center to see who was working.
In one call to an undisclosed person, Tyson Brown bragged about having a cop on the payroll who helped him avoid a past search warrant.
“He let me know everything,” he said.
On March 26, 2016, a search warrant had been executed on his home. But by the time police got there, there was only a gram found sitting on a table — no charges were filed due to the small amount, Salmon said.
On March 6, 2017, Cox and he chatted again. Tyson Brown talked about a decline in business but that his business would be fine since he had 12 pounds of marijuana stashed away. Cox said he would let him know about the task force’s operations that day.
The case
Two days later, a raid was conducted on Tyson Brown’s home and two residences believed to be stash houses. In total, police confiscated two firearms, 12 pounds of marijuana and $127,868. Tyson Brown and his father, Maverick Brown, 58, of a King Bee Circle address, among the three homes raided, were arrested. Both Browns have not entered a plea and no trial date has been set.
Several days later, Cox admitted to his role in providing information and accepting cash and a $200 Toys “R” Us gift card among other things — he asked for a four-wheeler but never got it — during an interview at the courthouse and en route to the jail. He had served 15 years with the department prior to his arrest March 13, 2017.
“He got wrapped up in this and didn’t know how to get out,” said Cox’s defense attorney Rex Abernathy, who aimed to downgrade the significance of the information Cox provided in those calls.
Abernathy said if Cox was not a cop then he would have received first-offender treatment, as he touted his clean record up to this incident, which Cox apologized for. Sparks did not allow Cox to enter his plea under the First Offender Act. The Georgia law allows a person to have their first conviction essentially wiped from their record if they completed their sentence without another offense.
Sparks said deciding a sentence for Cox was probably the hardest decision he has had to make as a Superior Court judge, speaking to the case’s uniqueness and how a man he believed to be good fell victim to weakness and made a bad decision. It matters that Cox is a cop because his actions abused the public trust and damaged the legal system, possibly bringing any other case he testified for or was part of into question, he said.
“It’s a big deal,” Sparks said. “That’s why it matters that you’re a law enforcement officer.”
In his final remarks before sharing the sentence, Sparks said, “The most critical thing for a drug dealer is not getting caught,” and it was through Cox’s protection this was afforded.