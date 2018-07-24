You are the owner of this article.
Kemp takes Floyd County, has commanding lead over Cagle with 42 of 159 precincts reporting

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp leaves the Winterville Train Depot after voting with his wife Marty and daughter Jarrett in the runoff election on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Winterville,Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

 Curtis Compton

With all 25 precincts in Floyd County reporting as of 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, local voters backed Secretary of State Brian Kemp over Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in the Republican gubernatorial runoff.

Kemp took 65.67 percent of the vote while Cagle took 34.33 percent. Of the 5,538 votes in Floyd County, Kemp received 3,637 to Cagle's 1,901. 

Statewide, Kemp had 66.73 percent of votes to Cagle's 33.27 percent with 42 of the 159 precincts reporting. 