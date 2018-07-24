Kemp takes Floyd County, has commanding lead over Cagle with 42 of 159 precincts reporting
With all 25 precincts in Floyd County reporting as of 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, local voters backed Secretary of State Brian Kemp over Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in the Republican gubernatorial runoff.
Kemp took 65.67 percent of the vote while Cagle took 34.33 percent. Of the 5,538 votes in Floyd County, Kemp received 3,637 to Cagle's 1,901.
Statewide, Kemp had 66.73 percent of votes to Cagle's 33.27 percent with 42 of the 159 precincts reporting.