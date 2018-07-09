Georgia gold glitters to Rome tonight
The program is free and open to the public at 7 p.m. in one of the meeting rooms at the library off Riverside Parkway.
Santamaria said the nugget is about an inch long and weighs just under an ounce. It was unearthed from the Loud Mine, which is still producing gold for hobbyists.
"People can go up there on weekends for fun and pan for gold," he said.
The Georgia Gold Rush began around 1825 and was commercially viable for about 20 years.
"The population swelled by the thousands in just a couple of months," Santamaria said. He said gold fever was at least partially responsible for the removal of the Cherokee from North Georgia.
Santamaria pointed out that at one time, Georgia stretched all the way west to the Mississippi River. When the state agreed to let go of everything west of the Chattahoochee, the removal of all tribes was part of the deal.
"By the time of the gold rush, all of the other tribes had been removed except for the Cherokee. Part of the problems was that a lot of the gold was on Cherokee land," Santamaria said. He said that ironically, by the time of removal, most of the gold had already played out in Georgia and most of the miners had started to move to seek their fortunes in California.
"There is still gold out there but most of the property has more value as real estate," he said.
The presentation is part of Tellus Science Museum’s mission to educate and inspire Georgians about science, in this case geology and mineralogy.
“Tellus has the largest collection and the most complete exhibits on Georgia minerals in the world.” Santamaria said. "Gold is an important part of Georgia’s history, so of course our Georgia Gold collection is one of our most popular exhibits at the museum. We love to share Georgia’s mineral history with the public because it’s important for people to know and appreciate the natural world around them.”