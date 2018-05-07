GBI and Adairsville Police Department investigating Monday morning shooting
UPDATE: The Adairsville Police Department has released a photo of a woman identified as the driver of the vehicle used in the shooting on Monday morning. Efforts are currently underway by Adairsville Police to obtain a photo of the gunman.
Posted previously: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Adairsville Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place at 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning at the QuikTrip on Highway 140 in Adairsville.
The GBI released the following information as of 11 a.m.:
"Adairsville, GA (May 7, 2018) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Adairsville Police Department are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 3:35 AM this morning in Adairsville at the QuikTrip on Highway 140, Adairsville, GA.
A white male identified as Jonathan Michael Meyer, age 30, of Clearwater, Florida, was shot and airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in critical condition.
The suspect is male and was wearing a light-colored T- shirt, dark backpack, and a dark ball cap. After the shooting, the suspect entered the passenger side of a late 1990s model 4 door Toyota sedan, possibly a Camry. A white female was also seen in a camouflage T-shirt. Her photo and a photo of the suspect just before the shooting are attached.
The white female is a witness and may be able to identify the suspect. The white female has a distinguishing mark or bruise on the inside portion of her left thigh above the knee.
The public’s assistance is being sought to identify these individuals. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Adairsville Police Department at 770-773-7711 extension 1003 or mobile - 678-245-2574 (Detective King) or the GBI at Tips@gbi.ga.gov."
The Adairsville Police Department released the following information as of 11 a.m.:
"On May 7, 2018 at approximately 2:30 a.m. the Adairsville Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred at QuikTrip located at 961 Hwy 140 N.W. in Adairsville, GA. Upon arrival officers located the victim in his truck with a gunshot wound. The victim was life-flighted to Erlanger Medical for his injuries. The Adairsville Police Department, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. The Police Department is looking for the suspect vehicle which is described as a 4-door light-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, mid to late 90s model. Also, we are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female subject who at this time is a person of interest. The female is described as a white female, brown hair, wearing a camouflage t-shirt and shorts. Any information that might be helpful please contact Det. Anthony King at 770-773-7711 extension 1003 or 678-245-2574."