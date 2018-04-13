FMC expressing interest in Centre hospital
Management of the Floyd Medical Center has agreed to take a look at a management arrangement with the Cherokee Medical Center in Centre.
The Rome hospital management agency issued a short statement following a called meeting Thursday night.
During a specially called meeting of Floyd Healthcare Management Inc. (FHMI) on Thursday, April 12, 2018, the board voted to accept the invitation of the Cherokee County Health Care Authority (CCHCA)for a Floyd subsidiary to manage Cherokee Medical Center in the event that CCHCA purchases the hospital. The arrangement would be a lease management agreement at no purchase or lease price by Floyd other than $1.
Certain contingencies and regulatory requirements must be met before the lease will become final. Additional details will be forthcoming.