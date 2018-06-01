Floyd assumes management of Alabama hospital
The hospital in Cherokee County, Ala. has a new name, effective June 1, 2018, and citizens and visitors to Cherokee County, Ala., will soon see more transformations at Floyd Cherokee Medical Center as the hospital joins the Floyd family of health care services.
Effective June 1, Floyd Cherokee Medical Center LLC (FCMC), a subsidiary of Floyd Healthcare Management Inc. (FHMI), is the new lease-owner and manager of daily operations of the Centre, Ala., hospital, following the completion of a three-part transaction.
The arrangement became official after separate meetings of the Floyd boards and the Cherokee County Health Care Authority (CCHCA). CCHCA purchased substantially all of the assets related to the operation of Cherokee Medical Center along with medical office buildings, physician clinics and outpatient care facilities from its current owners,
all of which are subsidiaries of NNZ LLC. Following the sale, the hospital real estate was transferred to CCHCA, which, in turn, leased the hospital property to FCMC while the other assets of the hospital were transferred from the current owners directly to the new Floyd company. With those transactions complete, the hospital’s name changed to Floyd Cherokee Medical Center.
Floyd Cherokee Medical Center is an asset to our community, and it is important that this authority and our community do everything we can to make sure that it continues to be here to serve our residents and visitors,” said Eric Ellis, CCHCA chairman. “We believe this lease and operations agreement with Floyd will help us to do that.”
Brandon Reece will serve as hospital administrator. He previously served as Financial Operations Director of Floyd Medical Center’s Emergency Care Center. Reece, who received a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Berry College, is also a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. Terry Long will serve as Chief Nursing Officer.
Floyd Cherokee Medical Center will be governed by a board of directors. Directors include, George A Bosworth, M.D., chairman of Floyd Healthcare Management Inc.; Kay Y. Chumbler, vice chairman of Floyd Healthcare Management Inc.; David Early, Floyd vice president of support services and operations; Chad A. Hopper, an attorney with Buttram, Hawkins, Hopper in Centre; Jay Howell, a retired Alabama Department of Public Safety employee and Centre native; Johna M. Lindsey, community education
specialist at Gadsden State Community College in Centre; and Kurt Stuenkel, Floyd president at CEO.
The board of directors of the former Cherokee Medical Center Inc. will serve as the hospital’s Patient Family Advisory Committee, which provides guidance and insight into hospital operations from the viewpoint of the patients and families who use the hospital.