Zachary Blalock of Lindale participated in the annual University of North Georgia Holiday Concert.
UNG's music department presented a single performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Grace Episcopal Church at 422 Brenau Ave., in Gainesville.
The performance featured traditional hymns such as "Joy to the World" and "O Come, All Ye Faithful" and Holiday favorites "Winter Wonderland" with more contemporary pieces such as "The Waiting Sky."
The musical performances featured the UNG Chorale from UNG's Gainesville Campus and the University Singers, Le Belle Voci, and the Patriot Choir from the Dahlonega Campus.
The chorale groups are not the only ones in the spotlight during the concert. Faculty and student instrumentalists participated as well. Groups and individuals performing included a brass quintet, UNG adjunct professor Dr. Bart Walters on soprano saxophone, student Cade Wilson on piano and part-time faculty member William Gotmer on organ. Accompanying the choirs were collaborative pianists Vivian Doublestein and Jose Garcia.
Camden Pruitt, a senior pursuing a music education degree, said the concert is her favorite one of the year. The new tradition allows her and other members of Le Belle Voci to sing with UNG Chorale.
"I completed a semester on Gainesville Campus and this concert gives me a chance to sing with people from there and in Dahlonega," said the 21-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia. "It makes my heart happy."