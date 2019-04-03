Recently several members of the community arrived at West End Elementary School prepared to conduct a security walk-through in order to talk about safety improvements that can be made in order to keep all of Rome City Schools safe.
The RCS safety and security team consisted of Tim Williams, chief financial officer of RCS; Danny Price, general counsel at Berry College; Alvin Jackson, RCS board of education member; Brandon Pledger, Rome Police Department; West Evans, school board attorney and Brenton Whatley, Rome Fire Department.
The team conducted a walk-through of Westside Elementary School to further improve security measures. According to Williams, the team has already completed this same walk-through at Rome High School and Rome Middle School.
“Our number one priority here at Rome City Schools is the safety and security of our students, no matter the school,” said Tim Williams, chief financial officer of RCS. “Therefore, anything we can do to improve security will always be what we strive to complete. That is the purpose of having the safety and security team and hosting these walk-throughs.”
The security team will have walk-throughs at the rest of the elementary schools during the upcoming weeks.