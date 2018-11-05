The sixth-grade Running Club initiated the Color Run by demonstrating a lap around the course.After the test run, West End’s Pre-K and kindergarten students took their starting places, kicking off the first lap of the color run with a bang. “We host the Color Run to raise money for our Parent Teacher Organization, which provides funds for our students to participate in things such as STEM projects, as well as other activities that enrich our curriculum,” said the school's principal Dennis Drummond.