West Central student sings at Noon Optimist Club luncheon

"We are fighters. He is a fighter and he is love, he is determination and he is everything we strive to be," said Kelly McDowell of her son before he walked with assistance to a microphone and sang "The Star-Spangled Banner."
He was also joined by his grandparents, Calvin and Linda McDowell, for a Noon Optimist Club luncheon at State Mutual Stadium.
Darby McDowell never meets a stranger and he loves to sing, according to his mother. Music is a mainstay in the McDowell household and her West Central third grader has found a true passion from sitting around the piano and singing all genres of music with his mom.
To understand how amazing this young musical talent really is, it helps to know a little of his back-story.
Due to of his early birth at 29-weeks, Darby did fight to live as an infant. His lungs collapsed and his tiny body worked to survive on 25 percent of the adequate amount of oxygen needed to sustain his body's functions. His lungs could not handle the ventilator, so he would need the care of medical professionals who were equipped with the technology and know-how to make him well.
He and his family sought the help of a specialty hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn. where physicians were able to stabilize his condition, but Darby was still not out of the woods. The doctors said that his quality of life would be severely impacted because of how very sick he was in the short time his light had begun to shine.
"They told us he would be deaf, he would be blind, and he would never walk or talk, if he made it at all," said McDowell. "I told the doctor that he needed to stop using the word 'if'. I knew Darby was going to make it through his sickness, and I knew that all of the things they told me he would not be able to do were only their opinions."
Something inside of McDowell was told her the family were going to get through this, she said, and she knew her son was going to be special.
Fast forward to the present, Darby can definitely see, hear, talk and of course sing. With the help of a new surgery, Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy, he uses a walker to help him stand and walk.
"We were at Miracle Field for fall baseball, and I had received an email from Lori George before the season started," McDowell said. " She asked if Darby would like to sing the National Anthem there, and we told her yes and we thought it would be super! On September 14th, he sang, and all of this attention has come from that moment for Darby. His video is getting bigger and bigger. I think we are up to 45,000 views since he sang that day. Lori emailed me again after the event and asked if he would sing for the Optimist Club."
McDowell said that Darby has been singing since he learned to talk. Her family is musically inclined, and Darby has fallen right in line with the tradition.
"We play the piano and he sings and conducts," she said. "Sometimes we just straight up have church! I have played the piano my whole life."