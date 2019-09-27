West Central fourth-grade writers have a story to tell

From the escapades of a werewolf named Captain Werewolf — CWW for short — to making new friends at the pool while away for summer vacation, West Central Elementary's fourth-grade students all have a story to tell.
Since the school's yearly standards include studying the parts of a well-crafted narrative, educators decided to have students put their thoughts on paper, create a book and celebrate their accomplishments with a publishing party held in the school library.
Fourth-grade educator Erin Rhinehart, who is now in her second year teaching writing at West Central, was moved to tears after listening to her students recall personal stories from books they wrote and she printed for them to read during the event.
With the help of West Central's literacy coach, Erin Hall, Rhinehart said these young writers have found new reasons to love reading, writing and public speaking.
"Today is all about our kids and how hard they have worked this past month on writing their essays," Rhinehart said. "I basically asked them to write a story about something real, something they would like to make up, it can be based on a true story, or anything they wanted to create. Day by day, we learned the different parts of a narrative. We covered the different elements that make up a good story, like the introduction, rising action, the climax, the falling action and the resolution, and when they were done we learned to edit what they had written. My students now know how to use quotation marks and how to use dialog, so that was a really big deal for them."
Because the plan was to have the young writers read their work during the party, students had the chance to practice an additional skill.
"When we practiced our oral presentations, I encouraged them to not just read from the page with one tone of voice," Rhinehart explained. "I told them to add emphasis on certain passages; I asked them to give their story some pizzazz. We also used that lesson to talk about transitions, like to show passage of time, and other ways to make their story more enjoyable for people who read it. They were able to see the progression of their writing and understand the writing process fully."