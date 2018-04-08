Watson speaks at UCS fundraiser
Unity Christian School hosted its annual fundraising event on April 2 at The Forum. This year’s event was a benefit dinner featuring speaker Ben Watson where nearly 500 guests from Rome and the surrounding areas joined to celebrate the school’s 20-year anniversary and support the mission and vision of UCS.
The featured speaker, Ben Watson, recently committed to play right end for the New Orleans Saints. Watson was a recent nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, in which he was one of three finalists. Watson delivered a message that focused on the importance of establishing intentional relationships, understanding the systems of racial injustice across the country and understanding what Christ-like unity truly is.
Guests had the opportunity to fellowship with Watson during a VIP meet and greet time prior to the dinner beginning. Georgia Bulldog running back, Nick Chubb, along with New England Patriots center, David Andrews, were among the hundreds of guests present at the event.
The evening also included student performers who showcased the talent within the UCS student body. A student worship team performed a selection of praise and worship songs while guests enjoyed dinner. Junior, Rose Hill, recent semifinalist for the 2018 Governor’s Honors Program, sang “You Raise Me Up” and the high school theatre students performed “We’re All In This Together,” a number from their spring musical, “Magic to Do.”