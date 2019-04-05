Over 200 people are expected to raise more than $35,000 at Walk MS: Rome on Saturday at Berry College.
Morning registration for the event starts at 8 a.m. in the Cage Center. The walk begins at 10 a.m. Walk MS: Rome routes are fully accessible and offer one and three mile options. While there is no registration fee to participate, participates are encourage to make a fundraising commitment or donate directly.
Athletes Bettering the Community, a Berry College organization, along with Football Head Coach Tony Kunczewki and Senior Lecturer of Mathematics Janna Johnson are heading the event.
“My mom had multiple sclerosis for 34 years and I’ve been inspired by her fight,” said Kunczewski. “I want to help in any way I can for others who are battling the disease and as a tribute to my mom. Events like the MS Walk this Saturday helps aid in the research for finding a cure. The support from the Berry community over the years has been amazing.”
The event is an opportunity for passionate people to come together with friends, loved ones and co-workers to fundraise, connect and advocate for people affected by multiple sclerosis. Walk MS is a national event that helps fuel groundbreaking multiple sclerosis research and provides life-changing services to those affected by the disease through creating a supportive community and fundraising.
The Do Good Boutique on Broad Street is donating a percentage of each of the purchases throughout this week to the Georgia Chapter of the MS Society.