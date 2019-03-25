The Georgia Educational Scholarship Act — a measure that would divert public school funds to scholarships for private school students under certain conditions — has found new life through House Bill 68 which has been restructured to included the entire once dead Senate Bill 173.
It is a legal move to attach a dead bill to one that has crossed over from one chamber of the Georgia General Assembly to the other as long as both bills fall under the same Georgia code. This is what freshman republican Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, has done by adding the Georgia Educational Scholarship Act to a bill that prohibits certain entities from being student scholarship organizations.
The brand new House Bill 68 has limited changes to the original voucher bill, including language that states a student can only qualify for an account if they meet all of the conditions listed by the bill. Students would have to have parents residing in Georgia, spend the prior year in a public school when full time equivalence was taken (October and March), live in a family with an income at 150 percent of the poverty level, been adopted into foster care, have a parent who is currently in the military, have one of the 11 qualifying disabilities and has a documented case of bullying.
The bills previous language did not specify if all above requirements needed to be met or just those that applied to the student. House bill 68 also changed the family income based on the federal poverty level from 200 percent to 150 percent. Under the previous incarnation of the bill a family of four would have to bring in $50,200 to qualify for a savings account while the new amendments would require a family of four to bring in $37,650 before they would qualify for a savings account which would go towards private education.
If a student meets the correct requirements stated in the bill, students could receive around $5,000 annually for leaving the public school system and pursuing a private education.
House Bill 68 was changed in the Senate Committee of Education and Youth on March 21 after its first reading in the Senate. The bill received its second reading on March 22 and could be up for vote as early as this week. To read the bill in its entirety visit the Georgia General Assembly Website http://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/en-US/Display/20192020/HB/68.