The Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Program is seeking volunteers who can tutor adult learners in reading, writing, basic math, and English Language skills.
By volunteering, you can offer help to those in need in your community. You can make a difference in someone’s life and provide the opportunity for students to develop new skills or build on existing experience or knowledge.
Volunteers should have a high school diploma or GED® and have a strong commitment to help others.
Hours are flexible to volunteer. Volunteers can work several hours a day or as little as 2 hours per week. Adult Education courses are offered morning, afternoon, and evening.
Floyd County
Floyd County Campus Adult Education Center
Georgia Northwestern Technical College,
One Maurice Culberson Drive, Rome, GA 30161
706-295-6917
Language and Literacy Center - Rome/Floyd Library
205 Riverside Parkway, Rome, GA 30161
706-236-4627
Contact your local GNTC Adult Education center or Carla Hyde at cahyde@gntc.edu to volunteer.
GNTC also has Adult Learning Centers in the following locations:
Catoosa County
The Shirley Smith Learning Center
36 Muscogee Trail, Benton Place, Ringgold, GA 30736
706-965-6155
Chattooga County
152 Senior Drive, Summerville, GA 30747
706-857-0771
Dade County
Dade County High School
300 Tradition Lane, Trenton, GA 30752
706-657-7517 Option 8
Gordon County
Gordon County Campus Adult Education Center
Georgia Northwestern Technical College,
1151 Highway 53 Spur, Calhoun, GA 30701
706-624-1111
Polk County
Polk County Campus Adult Education Center
Georgia Northwestern Technical College,
466 Brock Road, Rockmart, GA 30153
770-684-7521
Walker County
Walker County Campus Adult Learning Center
Georgia Northwestern Technical College
265 Bicentennial Trail, P.O. Box 569, Rock Spring, GA 30739
706-764-3679
Whitfield County
Whitfield County Adult Education
Georgia Northwestern Technical College
2310 Maddox Chapel Road, Dalton, GA 30721
706-272-2909