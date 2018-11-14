GNTC

The Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Program is seeking volunteers who can tutor adult learners in reading, writing, basic math, and English Language skills.

By volunteering, you can offer help to those in need in your community. You can make a difference in someone’s life and provide the opportunity for students to develop new skills or build on existing experience or knowledge.

Volunteers should have a high school diploma or GED® and have a strong commitment to help others.

Hours are flexible to volunteer. Volunteers can work several hours a day or as little as 2 hours per week. Adult Education courses are offered morning, afternoon, and evening.

Floyd County

Floyd County Campus Adult Education Center

Georgia Northwestern Technical College,

One Maurice Culberson Drive, Rome, GA 30161

706-295-6917

Language and Literacy Center - Rome/Floyd Library

205 Riverside Parkway, Rome, GA 30161

706-236-4627

Contact your local GNTC Adult Education center or Carla Hyde at cahyde@gntc.edu to volunteer.

GNTC also has Adult Learning Centers in the following locations:

Catoosa County

The Shirley Smith Learning Center

36 Muscogee Trail, Benton Place, Ringgold, GA 30736

706-965-6155

Chattooga County

152 Senior Drive, Summerville, GA 30747

706-857-0771

Dade County

Dade County High School

300 Tradition Lane, Trenton, GA 30752

706-657-7517 Option 8

Gordon County

Gordon County Campus Adult Education Center

Georgia Northwestern Technical College,

1151 Highway 53 Spur, Calhoun, GA 30701

706-624-1111

Polk County

Polk County Campus Adult Education Center

Georgia Northwestern Technical College,

466 Brock Road, Rockmart, GA 30153

770-684-7521

Walker County

Walker County Campus Adult Learning Center

Georgia Northwestern Technical College

265 Bicentennial Trail, P.O. Box 569, Rock Spring, GA 30739

706-764-3679

Whitfield County

Whitfield County Adult Education

Georgia Northwestern Technical College

2310 Maddox Chapel Road, Dalton, GA 30721

706-272-2909