Viking Fusion recognized in regional Student Production Awards
Berry College’s student-run multimedia website, Viking Fusion, was recognized in three categories of the Student Production Awards as decided by the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
The awards recognize the best student video production in 23 categories.
Viking Fusion’s recognitions:
Eric Jackson, winner in the photographer category, for “The History Project”
Madelin Ryan, nominee in the general assignment light news category, for “Pet Housing Welcomes Unorthodox Furry Friend”
Bruno Rosa and Allie Pritchett, nominees in the sports category, for “Berry Football Secures Conference Championship”
Victoria Pierce and Allie Pritchett, nominees in the sports category, for “Tim Tebow Trading Touchdowns For Homeruns”
Eric Jackson (18C) also won in the photographer category in 2017, along with alumnus Chris Scott (17C). Allie Pritchett (18C), a double nominee in the sports category this year, and Madelin Ryan (18C) were also recognized last year in the same categories.
The Student Production Awards were held on June 9 at SCADShow in Atlanta.