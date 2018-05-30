Viking Explorations camp slots still open
Registration will be open until midnight Saturday for next week’s Viking Explorations gifted and talented program.
Allison Espy, a gifted lead teacher at Pepperell Primary, said the weeklong camp is geared toward “high achieving students who may be identified as gifted or strong academically.” Eligible students should be rising third-graders to sixth-graders seeking to dig into the material of two classes of their choice taught by gifted teachers from Floyd County Schools and Berry College Elementary and Middle School.
The camp times from Monday through Friday are 8:15 a.m. to noon each day. A half-hour snack break from 10-10:30 a.m. is included. The program is held at Berry’s McAllister Hall, where parents will drop off and pick up their children.
A link to registration can be found at www.berry.edu/vikingexplorations. Tuition cost is $150 per student and can be paid by credit card — checks are not accepted.
The classes with open slots still are Chess Masters; Computer Coding; Hiking Through History; Let’s Go Wild!; Orienteering; Outdoor Adventures; Spanish Stories, Song, & Play; STEAM; and Wonders of Science.
Contact vikingexplorations@berry.edu for further information.