In the next two and a half weeks before the start of school, locations around Rome and Floyd County will be giving away free school supplies in preparation for the first day of classes.
Floyd County Schools begin classes on Aug. 1, with Rome city starting the day after. Some churches and other events like the Rome City Schools Super Showcase will be giving away free backpacks and school supplies for kids in the community.
On Saturday, Thankful Baptist Church will be holding a Back to School Bash from 2 to 5 p.m. The bash will be a day full of fun for all ages, Chanterria McKeever of Thankful Baptists said.
The event will encompass live entertainment, youth motivational speakers, games, food and free backpacks stuffed with school supplies. School supplies can be costly, McKeever said, and the church would like to help the families within the Rome community that are not able to purchase school supplies.
Rome City Schools is kicking off the school year with their own back to school event. The Supper Showcase will be held at the Forum River Center on June 25, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The showcase will also offer free school supplies for students along with calendars and RCS gear.
There will be registration information available for parents who have not yet signed their kids up, as well as literacy materials and community resources. A list of official registration dates for all Rome City Schools have been posted on social media and under the social media tab on the system website, located at rcs.rome.ga.us online.
For the Pepperell community, First Baptist of Lindale is offering a Backpack Bonanza July 27 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The church will be serving a free hot dog lunch, letting kids race through an inflatable obstacle course and of course handing out backpacks.
Floyd County Schools will begin open houses and orientations for schools next week. The list of dates and times can be found on the county schools website at floydboe.net, where school supplies lists can also be viewed.