Up-and-coming College and Career Academy announces student ambassadors
The pathway program is an opportunity for high schoolers to get a feel for what career options are out there and it is designed to get them out of their element.
Rome High School chose 35 students last Wednesday to represent their specific pathway as a Career, Technical and Agricultural Education student ambassador for the College and Career Academy.
Holly Amerman, CEO of Rome City Schools’ College and Career Academy and CTAE director surprised these students with the news they would represent their programs to younger students.
“Essentially, these students are representing their pathway,” Amerman said. “Student Ambassadors will serve as tour guides for the building, they will be the ‘salespeople’ for their specific program and they will also serve to help eighth-grade students and elementary school students understand what is available when studying specific programs.”
Currently, Rome High hosts 16 pathways and Rome Middle hosts five pathways. With the completion of the new building, Amerman is expecting a total of 25 by the year 2020-21.
The CCA program presently resides on the Rome High School campus where its pathway programs range from animation to engineering to law.
“In the past, we have had teachers recommending the programs, but we started to understand that these eighth graders would be more apt to learning if they were being directed by other students,” Amerman said.
Students will have the opportunity to earn dual enrollment credits, she said, which will put them ahead when they reach their college or university of choice. The ambassadors will be comprised of students from 9th-12th grades and they will be responsible for representing their specific pathways to future high school students.
“I have always been interested in digital art, so what better way to bring my passion a step further than giving my art motion and bringing it to life,” Alleah Collins who will serve as the animation student ambassador said.
Amerman said Rome City Schools’ overarching goal for the CCA is for students to find a home not only within the school, but also see a future for themselves as an active member of the workforce in Rome City and Floyd County.
Later this month, students will also be attending a leadership summit with Congressman Tom Graves, which will host an introduction to further training events that will include storytelling, creating presentations and more.