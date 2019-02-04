On Friday, Unity Christian School eighth grade and high school students received iPads as the second phase of the school’s technology initiative.
Following the iPad distribution, it was announced that sixth and seventh grade students will receive individual iPads in a few weeks.
The only difference is the younger students will use their iPads at school only. This is a small change from the original plan in which the sixth and seventh grade students would have a limited quantity of iPads which would have been shared between students.
Elementary classrooms will begin using iPads in the classroom over the next couple of weeks as well.
Additionally, Unity held its annual State of the School BBQ Dinner Friday. It is a BBQ 'Cook Off' where Eric Munn, Unity’s head of school, and parents compete preparing different types of BBQ.
The program included elementary students giving a preview performance of the “101 Dalmatians,” a celebration of phase two for technology, an address by Munn regarding the health of the school and future plans. Lastly, there was a preview performance of “Come Alive” by the high school music theater group.