The Unity Christian School High School Quiz Bowl team is headed to the GICAA state tournament today to face off against other private schools from the state of Georgia.
This is the first time the two-year-old team will be headed for the state tournament, coach and history teacher Jodie Wilkerson said. Last year the team missed out on the regional tournament which disqualified them from competing at the state level.
This year, the team took second at the regional tournament hosted at Horizon Christian Academy in Cumming. Wilkerson said that during the tournaments, Unity squared off against seven teams one at a time and had the second highest point total overall, qualifying them for the state tournament.
“The questions are basically like trivia,” Wilkerson said. “The topics range from history, literature, science, math, sports and occasionally some pop-culture questions. The reader will ask a question and players buzz in. The first team to buzz in and answer correctly gets 10 points as well as a chance to answer two bonus questions. If the team answering gets a question wrong, the second team will get a chance to answer and steal the potential points.”
The state tournament was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 30, but was moved to today due to a chance of inclement weather last week.