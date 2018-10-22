Unity Christian School announced the launch of a multi‐phase technology initiative to convert the school’s entire technology interface for both students and faculty.
The school’s computer infrastructure is being converted from PC‐based to an Apple platform to enable the school to stay up‐to‐date with the latest technology innovations.
“We began research for this endeavor over a year ago with an audit of our current infrastructure and hardware. Our desire is to have world‐class IT infrastructure and technology options for our students and teachers,” said Head of School Eric Munn. “Through a substantial gift to the school, we have been able to launch this initiative and take a huge step towards reaching our goal.”
Unity will be implementing Meraki internet switches, firewall, security cameras, and a dashboard allowing them to achieve stable high‐speed internet and have cloud‐based visibility.
Throughout this school year, Unity will be upgrading all PC‐based computers to Apple computers and iPads. Teachers have received MacBook Pros giving them the maximum flexibility to manage their classrooms. They are currently undergoing training to use the Google Suite and Apple operating system. All students in grades 8‐12 will receive dedicated iPads during first quarter 2019 that will be used in the classroom and at home. Elementary through 7th grade students will have iPads available for classroom use to enhance their learning through technology.
“Once completed, Unity will be one of the most technologically advanced schools in our area,” Munn said. “We will have the foundation in place to upgrade and enhance our systems as new technologies are introduced. We are grateful to God for the support of our families as we take this important step into the future."