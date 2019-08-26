Tashia Twyman, director of communication and public engagement for Rome City Schools, will step down from her position.
She will continue to work with RCS administrators as a project-based consultant and hopes to help the system with the transition during training of her replacement.
"Mrs. Twyman has been an asset to Rome City Schools during her service in our communications department. Rome City Schools is taking measures to make sure that our community will remain informed about all of the programs we are offering our students." Superintendent Louis Byars said.
Rome City Schools is accepting applications for the position. The job announcement can be found on the system’s website and at teachgeorgia.org.