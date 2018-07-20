Tips for returning to school with Rome High Principal Eric Holland
Finishing the school year can feel like a wonderful accomplishment. Preparing for a summer vacation is a well-deserved reward for a year of hard work. Maintaining the mentality of learning and continuing education during the summer can be difficult. Eric Holland, Principal for Rome High School, has suggestions for staying focused during the break and getting back in the swing when the time comes to learn.
“We encourage all students to read during the summer break, but we also have so many camps to offer our students. We have a 10-day enrichment program that helps students prepare for their ACT and SAT tests. There is an English as a Second Language camp that allows students to continue to work with teachers. Basketball, softball and football are currently practicing. The band and cheerleading camps are also a great way to stay engaged. We have so many extracurricular opportunities for our students to participate in during the summer,” Holland said.
Of all the available activities Rome City Schools offers during the summer, Holland said one of the most important exercises for students is reading.
“Read as much as you possibly can. The most important thing you can do during the summer is read. Find anything that interests you and spend 15 to 20 minutes a day reading about it. You want to maintain your literacy level and use your brain at its highest capacity during this time off. I truly believe if you don’t use it you lose it.”
Holland is celebrating the completion of his first year as principal. He continues his leadership during the summer break and emphasizes constant academic engagement 365 days a year.