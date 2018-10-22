Editor’s Note: Thanks to the students in the third grade class at East Central Elementary School for writing and submitting their work for publication.
The We Care Center just opened. There were a lot of people. Some were from the school board, other schools, and our PTO. There was a bright red carpet, and the reception room had fruit and beverages.
The ceremony was amazing, and we saw Mrs. Teems and Mrs. Loveless cut the ribbon. After they cut the ribbon, everybody clapped and clapped. Then, all the guests went inside the Care Center. The room was decorated; everyone was smiling, and there was a huge cake!
The Care Center is a place at East Central Elementary School where we help people in need. The reason for the Care Center is to give supplies to people without food, school supplies, clothes, and other things that are needed. Mostly, the Care Center is there to help families in need.
There are four different things in the Care Center. There is a clothes closet for people who need clothes. The sizes are from toddler to adult. Next, there is the cabinet full of school supplies. Another part of the Care Center is the Helping Hands Club. The Helping Hands Club provides food for East Central families who need it. The last part is the parent center where there are two computers and free internet. Parents can use the computers.
We interviewed Dr. Dawn Williams, the Rome City Schools’ assistant superintendent. She said, “I think that the Care Center is a great way to help children and adults.” We agree because at the Care Center, we help everybody with many different things. The Care Center is an amazing place for families at EC! We hope it helps many families in the future.
Edited by Mary Burke Smith, sixth-grade student director and editor of Howling at the News