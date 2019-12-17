Attendees at the monthly Floyd County School board meeting applauded when Jack Gardner, who oversees facilities for the school system, announced that the gym at Armuchee High School is finally complete.
According to FCS, the groundbreaking ceremony happened in November of 2018, which means it took a little over one year to complete the gym.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the gymnasium on December 20 at 2 p.m. The address is 4203 Martha Berry Highway.
On the other side of facilities, not much progress has been made with Pepperell Middle School due to rain, according to Gardner.
“It’s been raining every three days,” he told the board during their 5 p.m. caucus. “It’s hard to pull a building out of the mud.”
The school board also listened to a proposal from Mountain Education Charter High School, an evening school meant for students who might need extra help. It operates in multiple counties, and is hoping to get the boards approval to operate in Floyd.
If the board approves the charter school to operate in FCS, it would operate in one of the system’s school buildings. Deputy Superintendent Scotty Hattaway, who chaired the board meeting this month, said there might be room at one of the middle schools.
The school would not pay rent to Floyd County Schools, according to its superintendent, Wayne Lovell. Instead, the charter school would simply offset the extra cost to FCS since it would operate in the building after FCS hours.
Floyd County also would not be required to provide transportation since Mountain Education Charter High Schoolrequires students to provide their own transportation. The school system also provides its own food for students, but it varies depending on which school system the school is housed in.
School board chair Tony Daniel called for the approval of MECHS to be tabled until January since FCS Superintendent Jeff Wilson was out due to illness.
The FCS board will meet again on January 27, 2020 at its central office, 600 Riverside Parkway. Caucus will take place at 5 p.m. in Jeff Wilson's office, and the regular board meeting will happen at 6 p.m. in the board room.