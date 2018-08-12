Summer of projects for school systems
With school for Rome and Floyd County kicking off amidst the dog days of summer, students returned to new HVAC units installed and the comfort of cool air.
For Rome City Schools, all of its elementary school gyms now have air conditioning for the first time. The $963,074 HVAC project was funded by the current 1-cent education local option sales tax.
Floyd County Schools also completed the installation of HVAC units on the gyms at three schools: Glenwood Primary, Garden Lakes Elementary and Pepperell Elementary. The project cost around $469,800. Old equipment was also replaced at Coosa High, Cave Spring Elementary and Model Elementary.
The largest HVAC project was at Pepperell High, where a new system was installed for approximately $3.7 million, also funded by ELOST. The system was eligible to receive just over $1.5 million in state capital outlay funding, which reimburses the system after it pays the project cost up front.
Overall, the HVAC work across the Floyd County school system ran about $4.38 million.
Another large project for Floyd County Schools was the installation of a new press box at the Model High football stadium, running $245,257, which came out of $2 million that board of education previously allotted for athletic improvements across the system.
Other summer projects finished at Floyd County schools include new media center flooring at Coosa Middle as well as Alto Park, Armuchee and Pepperell elementary schools. The project cost was $67,365, and was funding by ELOST.
Also, eight schools had security atriums, the addition of another set of doors to separate the main entrance from access to the rest of a school, installed for $169,907, another ELOST project.
Additional summer projects were the conversion to LED lights in some rooms at four schools; the remodeling of a home economics classroom at Coosa Middle into a special education restroom; freezer replacements at three schools; replacement kitchen equipment; and the restriping of parking lots. These projects cost around $177,579.