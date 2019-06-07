Drones, robots, rockets, improv sketches and stop motion animation were all apart of student activities this week as summer camps on both sides of town engaged kids with educational programs while they are on summer break.
At the Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy parents gathered to see a showcase of what their kids completed during their week-long STEM Career Exploration Camp. The camp, which received funding from Georgia Power, offered Floyd County middle schoolers the opportunity to dabble in the different career pathways offered by the CCA.
"Today is my favorite day," instructor Leah Lynn said. "It shows kids that these are real careers."
Lynn and Lee Green walked parents through the activities the students participated in throughout the week, which included robotics, learning CPR, welding and animation. The camp was open to rising seventh- and eighth-graders in the system Lynn said, and the camp expanded from last year which only offered three pathways. For next year Lynn hopes to add construction and horticulture to the list of pathways for students to participate in. She said this is the second year of the camp and saw some students from last year's camp return and step up as leaders during the past week.
Students also took a trip Friday to HackBerry Labs at Berry College where students were able to see how the activities they are participating in throughout the week had real world applications and can be turned into a career.
On the other side of town at Berry College, honor students from Floyd County Schools, Berry Elementary and Middle School and Unity Christian School got to choose two of eight classes offered to take during the week. Students could choose to try their hands at wilderness survival, escape rooms, mastering chess and learn about Appalachian culture.
Students crouched next to Coosa Middle School teacher Aleks Segal outside of the science building to see if their egg survived being propelled above their heads during the rocketry program. Segal had been working with the students all week on the aerodynamics of flight and making sure the campers understood the science behind flight before they constructed their rockets for Friday.
"It was a multi-tiered class," Segal said.
Students had to build a rocket out of a two liter bottle that could be launched using water and air and then parachute back to earth, keeping the egg inside of its fuselage safe from harm. Not all students were successful, but Markus Wallace and his team were successful in launching and landing their rocket without damaging their egg.