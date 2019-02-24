The Kiwanis Club of Rome is working with local students to promote young local artists and musicians by showcasing their work as well as offering scholarship money to the winners of the organization’s art and music scholarship competition.
“Talent comes in all types of forms and we are trying to discover that,” Showcase Chair Dottie Gregg said.
Gregg, who has been the chair for about six years, said the club likes to see local talent in the community. If students win at the local level, there will be a chance to compete in the state competition.
Zac Mitchell, a Coosa High School senior will be competing for the music scholarship for the fourth time. For the first two years he participated as a barber shop quartet he said, and was a soloist last year and will be again this year.
“It’s a fun showcase,” he said. “Having the opportunity to win scholarship money is insanely helpful.”
Mitchell said as he has begun to look into college and the expenses that come with it, so getting some scholarship money is nice. It is also good practice he said, it is a different kind of performance than what he is used to but equally as fun.
Mitchell said he will be majoring in musical theater in college and competing in the local as well as state competition has made him more comfortable with the craft. Some may remember Mitchell from his role as Henry Higgins in Floyd County Schools’ “My Fair Lady” production recently along with his other performances throughout his high school career.
Ninth through 12th grade students can sign up for the 9th annual Music Showcase by emailing dgregg706@aol.com. The event will take place at the Berry College Ford Auditorium on March 16, from 1-3 p.m. Talent performed must be vocal or instrumental and is limited to a 4-minute performance time. A $1,000 educational scholarship will be presented to the winner of the competition with a chance to enter state-level competition with additional scholarship opportunities. Second and third-place winners will receive scholarships of $300 and $250 respectively.
Deadline for Kiwanis to receive applications to participate in the Music Showcase is March 13.
“Art is a big part of our community,” said Gregg. “The practice gives the students confidence as they move forward in their lives.”
Students in grades six through 12 will be able to compete in the Art Showcase which will be on display at the Rome-Floyd County Library from April first through 12th. Submitted media may include painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, ceramics, sculpture, metal work, graphic design, mixed media and crafts.
This is the first year we have had this display at the library Gregg said. The winners of the art showcase will be announced at the library on April 4, at 6 p.m. First, second and third-place winners will be announced for each grade. First place winners may compete at Kiwanis state-level competition for additional recognition.
In addition, Kiwanis will award educational scholarships to the overall Best of Show winners among grades 9-12 only. First place $1,000; second place $300; third place $250. First place Best of Show may compete at state-level competition for additional scholarship opportunities.
Deadline for submitting applications for the art showcase to Kiwanis is March 26. For questions contact Kiwanis Club of Rome by emailing dgregg706@aol.com.
Kiwanis Club of Rome contributed to this report