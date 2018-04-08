Student scholarships announced at Darlington
The following students were offered scholarships as reported to the College Guidance Office at Darlington School between March 2 and April 4:
Pat Chimtanoo has earned a $60,000 Provost's Scholarship from Pat Bentley University. She is the daughter of Bongkot Chimtanoo of Thailand.
Caroline Cordell has earned a $55,200 Academic Scholarship and a $4,000 Legacy Scholarship from Samford University. She is the daughter of Beth and Lindsey Cordell of Rome.
Emily Edwards has earned a $100,000 Bell Tower Scholarship from Furman University and a $104,000 Distinguished Scholars Award from Tulane University. She is the daughter of Nancy and Clay Edwards of Rome.
Grace Hurley has earned a $32,000 Spirit of Auburn Founder's Scholarship from Auburn University. She is the daughter of Jamie and Barry Hurley of Fort Payne, Alabama, and Jody Hurley of Rome.
Pierce Monroe has earned an $88,000 Quintard Award from Sewanee: The University of the South, an $80,000 Bell Tower Scholarship from Furman University, a $68,000 Rhodes Award Scholarship from Rhodes College, a $59,600 Academic Scholarship from Samford University, and an $8,000 Leadership Scholarship, also from Samford. He is the son of Amy and Rob Monroe of Cedartown.
Long Nguyen has earned a $100,000 Academic Scholarship from Wagner College, a $60,000 Honors Scholarship from Pace University, a $21,200 Honors Opportunity Scholarship from Pace University, a $60,000 Merit Scholarship from The New School, and an $80,000 President's Scholarship from Occidental College. He is the son of Lan Nguyen and Ha Ho of Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.
Anna Kate Roberts earned an $84,000 Trustee Scholarship from University of San Diego, a $120,000 Presidential Scholarship from Chapman University, a $100,000 Scholar Award from University of San Francisco, a $78,000 Arrupe Scholarship from Loyola Marymount University, and a $72,000 Faculty Scholarship from Texas Christian University. She is the daughter of Scarlet and David Roberts of Rome.
Caroline Temples has earned a $72,000 Academic Scholarship from Mercer University, a $16,000 Presidential Scholarship from Flagler College, a $7,600 Academic Excellence Scholarship from University of Mississippi and an $8,000 Excellence Non-Resident Scholarship from University of Mississippi. She is the daughter of Mandy and Don Temples of Cartersville.