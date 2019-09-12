Student Enterprises gets their own store

Customers can now buy gourmet cheeses along with a Berry College sweatshirt when they visit the college's bookstore which also houses the new Berry Student Enterprises store.
The Berry College Student Enterprises are small businesses run by Berry students with a variety of functionalities. The Berry enterprises have only been present at farmers markets or online and are mostly farm-related.
A release from Berry said that increased demand for the student-made products has increased and led to the establishment of the physical location in the bookstore.
“The Enterprise Store brings daily lessons in production, inventory management, marketing and customer service," said Ben Lord, Enterprise student director in the release. “We’re thrilled to be learning by doing while better serving our customers’ needs.”
Berry Farms Jersey Milk, Season’s Harvest, Blue Hen Eggs and more provide fresh produce, cheese and free range eggs are sold in the store which directly benefit the student enterprises. Jersey Milk offers a variety of artisan cheeses including an apple wood smoked Gouda and a pepper jack cheese.
Besides the gourmet cheeses, Angus beef and cage-free eggs, the store also offers handcrafted soaps, birdhouses, pillows and more.
The store is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/berrycollegestudententerprises.