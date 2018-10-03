Student earns spot in the All American Concert Band
A Model High School Junior is being recognized as one of the country’s top performing high school musicians by receiving a place in the National Association for Music Education’s 2018 All-National honor ensemble.
Barton Sopata will be joining fellow high school performers from across the country Nov. 25-28, at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida, according to a news release issued by Floyd County Schools. In the release, Model High Band Director Tim Burton said that Sopata is a joy to teach and knows he will accomplish everything he is determined to do.
Students were chosen through an audition process with Sopata finding a place among the concert band’s 121 instrumentalists. He is one of seven from the state of Georgia and placed in the top four trumpets selected to the group. Sopata has placed as a member of the All State Band since his 8th grade year. In 2018, he was second chair trumpet in the GMEA All State Concert Band. Sopata spent his 2018 summer touring the country as a member of the Blue Coats World Class Drum Corps. He is a member of the Atlanta Youth Symphony and received instruction from Raymond Mase, head of trumpet instruction at The Juilliard School in New York.
Selected concert band students will be practicing under the direction of Dennis Glocke, who will spend several days rehearsing with students before the concert.
The concert band performance will be Nov. 28, in the ballroom at Disney Coronado Springs Resort. The cost of admission is $10 per person, with tickets available for purchase onsite.