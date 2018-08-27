Steel going up for new Main Elementary
The steel framework of the cafeteria for the new Main Elementary School is up as construction crews progressed with work Monday by building the cement brick walls.
The new cafeteria is being tied into the kitchen, which was not demolished with the rest of the school building earlier this year, since it had recently been renovated. Also, steel for other portions of the school has begun to be delivered to the construction site for the new school, which is being planned to open by the start of the 2019-2020 school year. Construction remains on track to meet that goal.
Also on Monday, crews worked on pouring concrete for the curbs of the new school’s parking lot. During the Rome Board of Education meeting earlier this month, Superintendent Lou Byars said the goal is to finish the parking lot so the rest of the steel for the school can be stored on it.
Other work included Carrollton-based J&R Construction, the construction manager at-risk for the project, workers focusing on the installation of drainage pipes. Also, Buck’s Electric Inc. employees, also out of Carrollton, were prepping pipe as conduits to run wire through the cement brick walls of the cafeteria.
Funding for the school, which is expected to cost more than $12 million, will be drawn from an extension of the 1-cent education local option sales tax.
Main Elementary students are attending North Heights until the new school is built, at which time students and staff at the consolidated North Heights will move over to Main. As another ELOST 5 project, North Heights will then be remodeled into a sixth-grade academy.